Xbox Games Showcase 2025 ed il Direct di The Outer Worlds 2 annunciati con data ed ora

Xbox ha annunciato che domenica 8 giugno 2025 è in programma un doppio evento imperdibile. Si comincia con l'attesissimo Xbox Games Showcase 2025, seguito immediatamente dal Direct dedicato a The Outer Worlds 2. Due eventi consecutivi, in diretta streaming, pensati per svelare il futuro dell'ecosistema Xbox e approfondire uno dei titoli di ruolo più attesi degli ultimi anni. Un appuntamento globale, accessibile e ricco di novità.Come leggiamo su Xbox Wire, l'Xbox Games Showcase aprirà le danze alle ore 19:00 italiane (10am PDT), offrendo una panoramica sui giochi in arrivo dai team interni di Xbox, ma anche da partner terzi di tutto il mondo. Sarà un evento completamente digitale, pensato per raggiungere i fan ovunque si trovino, con traduzioni in oltre 40 lingue, incluso il supporto per la lingua dei segni americana (ASL), quella britannica (BSL) e le descrizioni audio in inglese.

