WWE | Ricky Saints non fa in tempo a festeggiare parte la guerra per il North American Championship

Ricky Saints, fresco di vittoria, si è presentato sul ring come nuovo campione nordAmericano. Con un sorriso fiero e la cintura scintillante sulla spalla, Saints ha ribadito un concetto chiaro: “Ve l’avevo detto che la rivoluzione sarebbe stata trasmessa in diretta. e io mantengo sempre la mia parola.”"Ricky Saints is a man of his word!"@starkmanjones said he'd flip NXT upside down, and he did it! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9iXVk6W7HF— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2025 Tuttavia, il momento trionfale di Saints è stato rovinosamente guastato. Il campione dell’Heritage Cup, Lexis King, ha fatto il suo ingresso, affermando di volere una chance per il Titolo NordAmericano, ritenendosi degno di entrare nella scena titolata più ambita di NXT. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Ricky Saints non fa in tempo a festeggiare, parte la guerra per il North American Championship Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Durante l’ultima puntata di NXT, l’atmosfera è esplosa quando, fresco di vittoria, si è presentato sul ring come nuovo campione nordo. Con un sorriso fiero e la cintura scintillante sulla spalla,ha ribadito un concetto chiaro: “Ve l’avevo detto che la rivoluzione sarebbe stata trasmessa in diretta. e io mantengo sempre la mia parola.”"is a man of his word!"@starkmanjones said he'd flip NXT upside down, and he did it! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9iXVk6W7HF— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2025 Tuttavia, il momento trionfale diè stato rovinosamente guastato. Il campione dell’Heritage Cup, Lexis King, ha fatto il suo ingresso, affermando di volere una chance per il Titolo Nordo, ritenendosi degno di entrare nella scena titolata più ambita di NXT.

NXT 18.03.2025 Ricky Saints è solo uno Sport-Entertainer. WWE: Ricky Saints parla dell’addio alla AEW. Una nuova occasione per Ricky Starks, la prima di Ricky Saints. Ciò che ha perso la AEW. WWE | Ricky Saints colpisce al primo tentativo è il nuovo campione Nordamericano. WWE: Perchè Ricky Saints ha dovuto cambiare nome?. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Ricky Saints Lays Out Insane Turnaround Time For WWE NXT Debut - WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints has clarified the timeline of his signing with the company earlier this year. (msn.com)

Shawn Spears interrompe l'intervista esclusiva di Ricky Saints - Durante WWE NXT il 25 marzo 2025, il Campione Nordamericano Shawn Spears ha fatto un ingresso inaspettato nello show per interrompere l´intervista tra la stella emergente Ricky Saints e il ... (worldwrestling.it)

Ricky Starks Says His WWE Debut Wasn't Planned In Advance, Shares How Quickly It Happened - Ricky Starks sets the record straight. On February 10, the likes of Ricky Starks, Malakai Black, and Miro were removed from the All Elite Wrestling roster page after receiving their releases from the ... (msn.com)