WWE | Kamala Dory Funk Sr e Ivan Koloff nella Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame della WWE ha ormai preso forma quasi definitiva. Capitanata da Triple H, vedrà celebrati altri grandi nomi del passato come Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, i Natural Disasters e, per la prima volta, anche un match, quello tra Steve Austin e Bret Hart di WrestleMania 13. Ma i nomi non sono finiti qui.Tre ingressi per la sezione “Legacy”Come annunciato dalla WWE sui suoi profili social, altri tre nomi faranno il loro ingresso nella Hall of Fame: si tratta di Kamala, Ivan Koloff e Dory Funk Sr. I tre saranno però inseriti nella sezione “Legacy“, creata nel 2016 e dedicata a wrestler importanti del passato che però la WWE tendenzialmente non ritiene così di spicco da meritare un ingresso “ufficiale”.Legendary Superstars Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. e Ivan Koloff nella Hall of Fame Leggi su Zonawrestling.net La classe del 2025 dellaofdella WWE ha ormai preso forma quasi definitiva. Capitanata da Triple H, vedrà celebrati altri grandi nomi del passato come Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, i Natural Disasters e, per la prima volta, anche un match, quello tra Steve Austin e Bret Hart di WrestleMania 13. Ma i nomi non sono finiti qui.Tre ingressi per la sezione “Legacy”Come annunciato dalla WWE sui suoi profili social, altri tre nomi faranno il loro ingressoof: si tratta diSr. I tre saranno però inseritisezione “Legacy“, creata nel 2016 e dedicata a wrestler importanti del passato che però la WWE tendenzialmente non ritiene così di spicco da meritare un ingresso “ufficiale”.Legendary SuperstarsSr.

Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. e Ivan Koloff nella Legacy Wing della WWE Hall of Fame 2025. WWE: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. e Ivan Koloff nella Hall of Fame. WWE Hall of Fame 2025 – La lista dei wrestler introdotti.

