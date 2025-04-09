WWE | Kamala Dory Funk Sr e Ivan Koloff nella Hall of Fame
Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. e Ivan Koloff nella Hall of Fame
Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. e Ivan Koloff nella Legacy Wing della WWE Hall of Fame 2025.
WWE: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. e Ivan Koloff nella Hall of Fame.
WWE Hall of Fame 2025 – La lista dei wrestler introdotti.Ne parlano su altre fonti
Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff Announced As WWE Hall Of Fame 2025 Legacy Inductees - WWE confirmed on Wednesday that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as the 2025 Legacy inductees. Triple H is slated to headline the class. The Natural Disasters Lex ... (newsweek.com)
Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff named 2025 Legacy Inductees into WWE Hall of Fame - Three more names have been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. On Wednesday, WWE revealed that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr, and Ivan Koloff will be this year’s Legacy Inductees. (f4wonline.com)
Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., Ivan Koloff to Enter WWE Hall of Fame as Legacy Inductees - Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff will all be honored as part of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025 induction ceremony in Las Vegas on April 18: WWE began inducting some legendary wrestlers and ... (bleacherreport.com)