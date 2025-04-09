Takehiro Hira da Shogun a Karoshi | Thriller Aziendale con un Tocco Samurai

Takehiro Hira, fresco della sua nomination agli Emmy per Shogun, si unisce al cast stellare di Karoshi, un nuovo action Thriller con Cynthia Erivo e Teo Yoo. Un'Ambientazione Alternativa che Ti CapteràKaroshi ti catapulterà in una New York City alternativa, ispirata al Giappone, dove la vendetta è all'ordine del giorno. Il titolo stesso, "Karoshi", che significa morte per eccesso di lavoro in giapponese, anticipa un racconto oscuro e pieno di tensione. Produttori da Urlo Dietro le QuinteCon Chad Stahelski, il genio dietro la serie di John Wick, come produttore, puoi aspettarti scene d'azione mozzafiato e coreografie di combattimento impeccabili. Stahelski porterà la sua esperienza per creare un'esperienza visiva intensa e coinvolgente.

