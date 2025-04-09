Murderbot | Un cyborg ribelle nel trailer della serie

Apple TV+ ha svelato il trailer ufficiale di Murderbot, la serie comedy/thriller in arrivo in piattaforma dal 16 maggio. Ispirata dalla serie di libri "The Murderbot Diaries" di Martha Wells, vincitrice dei premi Hugo e Nebula, la serie tv Murderbot narra le disavventure di un cyborg (Alexander Skarsgard) capace di auto-hackerarsi, il cui unico obiettivo è godersi soap opere futuristiche, ma che suo malgrado si ritrova a portare a termine un incarico importante. La serie comedy thriller è stata creata dai premi Oscar® Chris e Paul Weitz e interpretata dal vincitore dell'Emmy Alexander Skarsgård, che è anche produttore esecutivo. Il cast comprende anche Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones e Tamara Podemski. Il lancio dei primi due episodi è fissato da Apple TV+ per il 16 maggio.

