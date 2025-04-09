Ilnapolista.it - L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery

di: un mix tracon ladiSu X innamorati di. L’ex calciatore inglese Paul Merson definisce irreale il gol di. Altri lo accostano ae finanche a. Per Espn ha segnato uno dei gol più della stagione.Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo.is a hybrid ofbut with the powerhouse build/mentality of awho bounced off defenders.The foot roll was chef’s kiss and then a hammer of a weak foot shot. how are you meant to stop that as a full back.#PSGpic.twitter.com/KaBrXHPTJP— Pythagoras In Boots (@pythaginboots) April 9, 2025 KHVICHAWITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE THIS SEASON AN ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS SOLO EFFORT TO PUT PSG AHEAD pic.