L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia | un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di Ribery
L’Europa innamorata di Kvaratskhelia: un mix tra Pires e Grealish con la mentalità di RiberySu X innamorati di Kvaratskhelia. L’ex calciatore inglese Paul Merson definisce irreale il gol di Kvaratskhelia. Altri lo accostano a Pires, Grealish e finanche a Ribery. Per Espn ha segnato uno dei gol più della stagione.Per il 47% dei lettori de L’Equipe il georgiano è stato il migliore in campo.Kvaratskhelia is a hybrid of Pires/Grealish but with the powerhouse build/mentality of a Ribery who bounced off defenders.The foot roll was chef’s kiss and then a hammer of a weak foot shot. how are you meant to stop that as a full back.#PSGpic.twitter.com/KaBrXHPTJP— Pythagoras In Boots (@pythaginboots) April 9, 2025 KHVICHA Kvaratskhelia WITH ONE OF THE BEST GOALS OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE THIS SEASON AN ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS SOLO EFFORT TO PUT PSG AHEAD pic.
