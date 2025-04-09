Jennifer Lopez sul set di Office Romance in total grey | elegante anche al food truck

Il film Office Romance, ancora in fase di riprese, la vede protagonista accanto a Brett Goldstein in una storia che promette scintille tra potere e passione. JLo interpreta Jackie, Presidentessa e CEO della compagnia aerea Air Cruz, conosciuta per la sua rigida policy contro le relazioni tra colleghi. Tutto fila liscio fino all'arrivo di un affascinante avvocato, interpretato da Goldstein, che metterà a dura prova le regole aziendali e forse anche il cuore della nostra eroina.

