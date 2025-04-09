Highlights Champions League | Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2 | Frattesi manda in estasi!

Inter-news.it | 9 apr 2025
Bayern Monaco-Inter, andata dei quarti di finale di Champions League, è finita 1-2. La rete di Davide Frattesi all’88’ gela l’Allianz Arena. Di seguito il video con i gol e gli Highlights della partita che si è giocata all’Allianz Arena di Monaco di Baviera.IMPRESA – A partire meglio è il Bayern Monaco, che insidia la difesa nerazzurra con una fitta rete di passaggi. L’occasione più grande capita a Kane, dopo un pasticcio difensivo di Pavard: l’attaccante inglese, solo davanti a Sommer apre troppo la sua conclusione e colpisce incredibilmente (e fortunatamente) il palo alla sinistra del portiere elvetico. Da qui cresce l’Inter, che prima crea una grande occasione con Carlos Augusto che in corsa da distanza ravvicinata colpisce l’esterno della rete. Poi con la rete del capitano: azione fantastica che si sviluppa sulla sinistra, palla dentro per Thuram che di tacco appoggia indietro e Lautaro Martinez con l’esterno infila lo 0-1 all’incrocio dei pali.
Highlights Champions League | Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2 | Frattesi manda in estasi!

Inter-news.it - Highlights Champions League | Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2: Frattesi manda in estasi!

Leggi su Inter-news.it

Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2: gol e highlights. Lautaro e Frattesi decidono l'andata dei quarti.

Bayern 1-2 Inter | Highlights | Champions League 24-25.

Champions League, Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2, highlights e sintesi.

Champions League, Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2, highlights e sintesi.

Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2, risultato e highlights della partita di Champions League: decidono i gol di Frattesi e Lautaro Martinez.

Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2: video, gol e highlights.

Ne parlano su altre fonti

highlights champions league bayernBayern Monaco-Inter 1-2: video, gol e highlights - Il primo round dei quarti di finale se lo aggiudica l'Inter che sbanca 2-1 l'Allianz Arena con un finale dalle mille emozioni. I nerazzurri, dopo il palo di Kane, trovano il vantaggio nel primo tempo ... (sport.sky.it)

Champions League, Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-2, highlights e sintesi - (today.it)

highlights champions league bayernBayern Monaco – Inter 1-2: video sintesi, goal e highlights | CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2024-2025 - L’Inter espugna l’Allianz Arena con una prestazione di carattere nei quarti d'andata di Champions: Bayern Monaco battuto 1-2. (ilcorrieredelpallone.it)

Video Highlights Champions