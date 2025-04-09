Greenpeace will not be silenced | l’artivist Laika contro il risarcimento di 660 milioni

"Greenpeace will not be silenced" ("Greenpeace non verrà ridotta al silenzio"). Un grido acuto e vibrante esce dalla bocca di un'attivista, amplificato con megafono. Questo è quello che si vede rappresentato su volantini e cartelloni, attaccati oggi 9 aprile, nei pressi dell'ambasciata statunitense a Roma dall'artivist Laika in piena solidarietà con Greenpeace. Poche ore prima, poster simili sono fioriti in diversi quartieri della città capitolina a centinaia.Un gesto di protesta e di rivendicazione ideologica, come ha dichiarato Laika, dopo che lo scorso 19 marzo la compagnia Energy Transfer aveva ottenuto con una storica sentenza oltre 660 milioni di dollari di risarcimento proprio a Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Usa e a Greenpeace Fund Inc per aver mosso proteste contro l'oleodotto Dakota Access.

