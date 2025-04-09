BAFTA Games Awards 2025 | ecco la lista con tutti i vincitori

BAFTA Games Awards 2025. Durante la cerimonia svoltasi alla Queen Elizabeth Hall di Londra e presentata dal comico Phil Wang, il platformer family-friendly ha conquistato ben cinque statuette: Miglior Gioco, Game Design, Animazione, Audio Achievement e Miglior Gioco per Famiglie. Un successo schiacciante che lo incorona simbolo di creatività e qualità.I premi sono stati però distribuiti con equilibrio tra produzioni tripla A e titoli indipendenti. Still Wakes the Deep, thriller ambientato su una piattaforma petrolifera nel Mare del Nord, ha ottenuto tre premi: Miglior Nuova Proprietà Intellettuale, Miglior Attore Protagonista per Alec Newman (nel ruolo di Caz McLeary) e Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista per Karen Dunbar (nel ruolo di Finlay). Game-experience.it - BAFTA Games Awards 2025: ecco la lista con tutti i vincitori Leggi su Game-experience.it Nel corso di un anno difficile per l’industria videoludica – segnato da licenziamenti e chiusure di studi – è stato Astro Bot, il simpatico robottino di casa Sony, a vincere il GOTY al. Durante la cerimonia svoltasi alla Queen Elizabeth Hall di Londra e presentata dal comico Phil Wang, il platformer family-friendly ha conquistato ben cinque statuette: Miglior Gioco, Game Design, Animazione, Audio Achievement e Miglior Gioco per Famiglie. Un successo schiacciante che lo incorona simbolo di creatività e qualità.I premi sono stati però distribuiti con equilibrio tra produzioni tripla A e titoli indipendenti. Still Wakes the Deep, thriller ambientato su una piattaforma petrolifera nel Mare del Nord, ha ottenuto tre premi: Miglior Nuova Proprietà Intellettuale, Miglior Attore Protagonista per Alec Newman (nel ruolo di Caz McLeary) e Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista per Karen Dunbar (nel ruolo di Finlay).

.it è il partner ufficiale italiano per i BAFTA Games Awards 2025, seguite con noi le premiazioni!. Qual è il videogioco più influente di sempre? Il BAFTA ne premia uno che potrebbe sorprendere. BAFTA Games Awards 2025, tutti i candidati: Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 guida con 11 nomination. Multiplayer.it è il partner ufficiale italiano per i BAFTA Games Awards 2025, seguite con noi le premiazioni!. BAFTA Games Awards 2025, tanti big tra i nominati. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth snobbato ai BAFTA Games Awards 2025. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Bafta Games Awards 2025 honours Astro Bot with five awards including Best Game - Astro Bot has won the lion’s shares of this year’s trophies at the Bafta Games Awards, with Still Wakes The Deep picking up three. (metro.co.uk)

Multiplayer.it è il partner ufficiale italiano per i BAFTA Games Awards 2025, seguite con noi le premiazioni! - I BAFTA Games Awards 2025 si avvicinano, e quest'anno Multiplayer.it sarà il partner ufficiale scelto per l'Italia, con l'evento che potrete seguire in diretta con noi su Twitch martedì 8 aprile alle ... (msn.com)

BAFTA Games Awards: Full list of winners - The BAFTA Games Awards celebrate gaming excellence and creative achievement in the best games of the last year. Hosted by comedian Phil Wang for the second year running, the biggest names in gaming ... (msn.com)