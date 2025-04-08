WWE | Kelly Kelly avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda
Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Kelly Kelly avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda
Machine Gun Kelly nel videogioco di wrestling WWE 2K22.
Il dissing di Eminem a Machine Gun Kelly è ancora più cattivo.
WWE: Kelly Kelly avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda.
Kelly Kelly vorrebbe tornare in WWE per lavorare con Triple H.
WWE: Randy Orton ha discusso con una celebrità nel backstage di SummerSlam.
WWE, Kelly Kelly: "Triple H è un grande, vorrei tornare a lavorare con lui"..Ne parlano su altre fonti
WWE legend Kelly Kelly – real name Barbie Blank – makes fans ‘pass out’ as she shows off underwear in raunchy video - FORMER WWE star Kelly Kelly has turned heads with her outrageous new "mum look". The 38-year-old spent six years with the organization and is a two-time WWE champion. Kelly Kelly - real name ... (thesun.co.uk)
Kelly Kelly: I'd Definitely Come Back To WWE Part-Time, I'd Love To Work For Triple H - Kelly Kelly would love to work with Triple H. Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly left WWE in 2012, and she has made sporadic appearances over the years. She has competed in three Women's Royal ... (fightful.com)
Former WWE Star Names Match They Would Definitely Return For - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has revealed the match for which they would definitely return for should a call be made. Last seen in a WWE ring at the January 2022 Royal Rumble, Kelly hasn’t ... (wrestletalk.com)