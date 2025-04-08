WWE | Kelly Kelly avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda

Kelly Kelly, secondo le fonti più vicine, avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda con la WWE.Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful Select ha riportato che secondo le numerose fonti interne e vicine alla WWE, Kelly Kelly è ora sotto contratto come Leggenda.Kelly Kelly non lotta dalla Royal Rumble 2022, ma si è ritirata nel 2012, a soli 25 anni, con però un regno titolato da Divas Champion. È apparsa anche alle Royal Rumble del 2018 e 2020. Nel 2019 è stata pure 24/7 Champion.Dal suo ritiro dalla WWE, Barbara Jean Blank, questo il suo vero nome, è stata impegnata come attrice e protagonista in reality show. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Kelly Kelly avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda Leggi su Zonawrestling.net , secondo le fonti più vicine,undacon la WWE.Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful Select ha riportato che secondo le numerose fonti interne e vicine alla WWE,è ora sottocomenon lotta dalla Royal Rumble 2022, ma si è ritirata nel 2012, a soli 25 anni, con però un regno titolato da Divas Champion. È apparsa anche alle Royal Rumble del 2018 e 2020. Nel 2019 è stata pure 24/7 Champion.Dal suo ritiro dalla WWE, Barbara Jean Blank, questo il suo vero nome, è stata impegnata come attrice e protagonista in reality show.

Machine Gun Kelly nel videogioco di wrestling WWE 2K22. Il dissing di Eminem a Machine Gun Kelly è ancora più cattivo. WWE: Kelly Kelly avrebbe firmato un contratto da Leggenda. Kelly Kelly vorrebbe tornare in WWE per lavorare con Triple H. WWE: Randy Orton ha discusso con una celebrità nel backstage di SummerSlam. WWE, Kelly Kelly: "Triple H è un grande, vorrei tornare a lavorare con lui".. Ne parlano su altre fonti

WWE legend Kelly Kelly – real name Barbie Blank – makes fans ‘pass out’ as she shows off underwear in raunchy video - FORMER WWE star Kelly Kelly has turned heads with her outrageous new "mum look". The 38-year-old spent six years with the organization and is a two-time WWE champion. Kelly Kelly - real name ... (thesun.co.uk)

Kelly Kelly: I'd Definitely Come Back To WWE Part-Time, I'd Love To Work For Triple H - Kelly Kelly would love to work with Triple H. Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly left WWE in 2012, and she has made sporadic appearances over the years. She has competed in three Women's Royal ... (fightful.com)

Former WWE Star Names Match They Would Definitely Return For - Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has revealed the match for which they would definitely return for should a call be made. Last seen in a WWE ring at the January 2022 Royal Rumble, Kelly hasn’t ... (wrestletalk.com)