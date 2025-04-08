Will Ospreay | Nella finale della Owen Hart Cup vorrei trovare Josh Alexander

Will Ospreay a Dynasty ha staccato il pass per le semifinali della Owen Hart Cup battendo Kevin Knight in un match spettacolare.Dall'altra parte del tabellone è presente però una wild card, che se superasse il primo turno e la semifinale arriverebbe in finale e potrebbe trovarsi davanti Ospreay, sempre se quest'ultimo supera la semifinale.Il grande nome di Ospreay Ospreay però guarda già avanti e in un'intervista con Jon Alba di Sports Illustrated ha dichiarato che spera di trovarsi di fronte in finale nientemeno che Josh Alexander, entrando nel torneo proprio da wild card. Ecco le sue parole:"Non mi è stato ancora confermato se abbia firmato qualcosa o meno, ma voglio dire, ho fatto due match fantastici con lui in TNA; se qualcuno è un grande fan di Josh Alexander, bene, io lo sono.

