The Bondsman | Kevin Bacon Cacciatore di Demoni su Prime Video – Tutto sulla Serie e la Stagione 2

Serie che mescola horror, azione e musica country in modo unico? Su Prime Video trovi 'The Bondsman', una produzione originale creata da Grainger David che ti catturerà fin dal primo episodio. Segui Kevin Bacon nei panni di un Cacciatore di taglie tornato dall'aldilà per un compito davvero. infernale. L'Incredibile Missione di Hub HalloranImmagina: Hub Halloran (interpretato da un grande Kevin Bacon), un ex Cacciatore di taglie, muore e viene resuscitato nientemeno che dal Diavolo. La sua nuova missione? Dare la caccia ai Demoni evasi dall'inferno. Ad affiancarlo in questa avventura sovrannaturale ci sono sua madre (la bravissima Beth Grant) e la sua ex fiamma e partner musicale, Maryanne (interpretata dalla talentuosa Jennifer Nettles). Questa dinamica familiare e professionale aggiunge un tocco unico, bilanciando tensione oscura e momenti più leggeri.

