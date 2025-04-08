The Amateur | Rami Malek Rivisita lo Spy Thriller Classico con Un Tocco Moderno

Sei pronto per un tuffo nel passato con un tocco di modernità? "The Amateur", diretto da James Hawes e interpretato da Rami Malek, è un omaggio ai classici Thriller di spionaggio. Non reinventa il genere, ma esalta ciò che lo rende così avvincente, offrendo un'esperienza familiare ma allo stesso tempo nuova, soprattutto grazie al suo protagonista unico. La Trasformazione di Charles Heller: Da Crittografo a VendicatoreCharles Heller, interpretato da un intenso Rami Malek, è un crittografo della CIA la cui vita viene sconvolta quando sua moglie Sarah viene uccisa in un attentato terroristico a Londra. Scoprendo che l'agenzia non ha intenzione di perseguire i colpevoli, Charles decide di farsi giustizia da solo, ricattando la CIA per essere addestrato sul campo. La sua mancanza di esperienza lo rende un eroe diverso, più umano e determinato.

