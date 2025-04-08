The Accountant 2 | nuovi trailer e poster del sequel con Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal

Sono disponibili il nuovo trailer e il poster ufficiale di The Accountant 2, il film di Gavin O'Connor con protagonisti Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal. Fanno parte del cast dell'atteso sequel anche J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson e Daniella Pineda. Il film sarà distribuito nelle sale italiane da Warner Bros. Pictures a partire dal 24 aprile 2025.Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) ha un talento per risolvere problemi complessi. Quando un vecchio conoscente viene ucciso, lasciando dietro di sé il messaggio criptico "trova il contabile", Wolff è spinto a risolvere il caso. Rendendosi conto che sono necessari metodi più estremi, Wolff recluta il suo letale fratello Brax (Jon Bernthal) per aiutarlo. In collaborazione con Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), vicedirettore del Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti, scoprono una letale cospirazione, diventando bersagli di una spietata rete di assassini che non si fermeranno davanti a nulla pur di mantenere sepolti i loro segreti.

