The Accountant 2 | Il nuovo trailer del film di Gavin O’Connor

nuovo trailer italiano di The Accountant 2, l’atteso sequel del film diretto da Gavin O’Connor nel 2016.Il trailer, ricco di sequenze inedite, arriva sulle nostre pagine a meno di due settimane dall’esordio nelle sale italiane che, è bene ricordarlo, è stato fissato per il 24 aprile. The Accountant 2 si regge nuovamente sul contabile freelance Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), studioso di matematica che sfrutta le sue conoscenze per risolvere “problemi” non proprio legati alla matematica.Oltre che al protagonista interpretato da Ben Affleck, il film conta il ritorno anche di Jon Bernthal che vestirà i panni del fratello brutale, ma anche i nomi di J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson e Daniella Pineda.La distribuzione in Italia sarà a cura di Warner Bros. Universalmovies.it - The Accountant 2 | Il nuovo trailer del film di Gavin O’Connor Leggi su Universalmovies.it E’ stato reso disponibile ilitaliano di The2, l’atteso sequel deldiretto danel 2016.Il, ricco di sequenze inedite, arriva sulle nostre pagine a meno di due settimane dall’esordio nelle sale italiane che, è bene ricordarlo, è stato fissato per il 24 aprile. The2 si regge nuovamente sul contabile freelance Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), studioso di matematica che sfrutta le sue conoscenze per risolvere “problemi” non proprio legati alla matematica.Oltre che al protagonista interpretato da Ben Affleck, ilconta il ritorno anche di Jon Bernthal che vestirà i panni del fratello brutale, ma anche i nomi di J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson e Daniella Pineda.La distribuzione in Italia sarà a cura di Warner Bros.

The Accountant 2: ecco il nuovo trailer italiano del sequel dell'action con Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal - Arriverà al cinema il 24 aprile The Accountant 2, sequel del film con Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal uscito 9 anni fa. Vi presentiamo il trailer italiano. (comingsoon.it)

The Accountant 2: nuovi trailer e poster del sequel con Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal - Sono disponibili il nuovo trailer e il poster ufficiale di The Accountant 2, il film di Gavin O'Connor con Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal ... (cinefilos.it)

The Accountant 2: nel nuovo trailer Ben Affleck alle prese con scene d'azione e tanti problemi da risolvere - Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal sono i protagonisti di The Accountant 2, in arrivo nelle sale americane a fine aprile, e il nuovo trailer regala molte anticipazioni. (movieplayer.it)