Quando è Man City vs Aston Villa? Data ora di kickoff canale TV e streaming live per il gioco riorganizzato

City e Aston Villa sperano di essere entrambi in una posizione forte per qualificarsi per la Champions League Quando si incontrano per la seconda volta in questa stagione.La squadra di casa ha vinto 2-1 Quando le squadre si sono incontrate a Villa Park il 21 dicembre, prendendo il comando attraverso il goal del primo tempo di Jhon Duran.Morgan Rogers ha raddoppiato il loro vantaggio dopo la pausa, con Phil Foden che ha risposto al 93 ° minuto come parte di una serie di un punto da cinque partite in trasferta per i campioni in carica.Ecco cosa devi sapere sul riarrangiamento, incluso la Data, il calcio d'inizio e come guardare la partita della Premier League.

