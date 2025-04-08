Monga debutta col Leicester in Premier ma deve indossare una maglia senza sponsor | ha solo 15 anni

anni compiuti, l'attaccante Jeremy Monga ha esordito in Leicester City-Newcastle diventando il secondo giocatore più giovane di sempre nella storia della Premier League. Ma lo ha dovuto fare indossando una maglietta "speciale" senza il main sponsor del club sul petto, seguendo una regola precisa imposta del campionato inglese. Leggi su Fanpage.it Ad appena 15compiuti, l'attaccante Jeremyha esordito inCity-Newcastle diventando il secondo giocatore più giovane di sempre nella storia dellaLeague. Ma lo ha dovuto fare indossando una maglietta "speciale"il maindel club sul petto, seguendo una regola precisa imposta del campionato inglese.

Leicester, Monga esordisce a 15 anni con una maglia "speciale". Debutto di Jeremy Monga: Un Momento Unico nella Storia del Leicester.

