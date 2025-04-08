Make China Great Again | la Cina alla prova dei dazi di Trump

It.insideover.com | 8 apr 2025
Un cappellino blu come quello utilizzato dagli operai cinesi ai tempi di Mao Zedong, con una stella rossa al centro e uno slogan: “Make China Great Again”, mutuato dal “Make America Great Again” di Donald Trump. L’ultima copertina dell’Economist si concentra su “Come l’America potrebbe finire per rendere di nuovo grande la Cina”, e cioè su come i dazi imposti dalla Casa Bianca su mezzo mondo (ne abbiamo parlato qui) possano, in qualche modo, rappresentare un inaspettato assist per Pechino. Mentre le Borse asiatiche e la grande finanza colano a picco, infatti, lo stesso panico non si riscontra nell’economia reale dei principali Paesi dell’Asia. Da queste parti nessun leader è volato supplicante a Washington per chiedere clemenza. La maggior parte dei Governi, al contrario, ha letteralmente ignorato la lavagnetta con l’elenco delle nazioni e delle rispettive tariffe.
