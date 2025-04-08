Make China Great Again | la Cina alla prova dei dazi di Trump

Make China Great Again", mutuato dal "Make America Great Again" di Donald Trump. L'ultima copertina dell'Economist si concentra su "Come l'America potrebbe finire per rendere di nuovo grande la Cina", e cioè su come i dazi imposti dalla Casa Bianca su mezzo mondo (ne abbiamo parlato qui) possano, in qualche modo, rappresentare un inaspettato assist per Pechino. Mentre le Borse asiatiche e la grande finanza colano a picco, infatti, lo stesso panico non si riscontra nell'economia reale dei principali Paesi dell'Asia. Da queste parti nessun leader è volato supplicante a Washington per chiedere clemenza. La maggior parte dei Governi, al contrario, ha letteralmente ignorato la lavagnetta con l'elenco delle nazioni e delle rispettive tariffe.

