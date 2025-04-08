Love Death + Robots 4 | Preparati al Ritorno Shock su Netflix! Data Uscita e Novità

Mistermovie.it | 8 apr 2025
Sei pronto per un'altra dose di animazione adulta che ti farà saltare dalla sedia? La quarta stagione di Love, Death + Robots sta per arrivare su Netflix! Preparati per un mix esplosivo di horror, sci-fi e humor dissacrante che ha reso questa antologia un vero cult. La Data da segnare sul calendario è il 15 maggio 2025. Dieci Nuovi Corti: Un Viaggio Folle nell'AnimazioneLa quarta stagione ti aspetta con dieci nuovi episodi. Aspettati di tutto: da gladiatori dinosauri a gatti messianici, passando per rock star marionette. Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) e David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer) sono di nuovo al timone, con Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) come supervising director. Sarà un'esperienza visiva mozzafiato, garantito! I Geni Creativi Dietro le Quinte di Love, Death + RobotsOltre a Miller e Fincher, Jennifer Miller e Joshua Donen figurano come produttori esecutivi.
Leggi su Mistermovie.it

3 grandi serie tv ambientati in un mondo distopico, tutte su Netflix.

L'artista VFX anticipa l'arrivo della nuova stagione di Love, Death & Robots.

Love, Death & Robots avrà una quarta stagione.

Love, Death + Robots 4 annunciato ufficialmente da Netflix.

Love, Death & Robots 4: Netflix ha ordinato la produzione di nuove puntate.

Love, Death & Robots: tutti gli episodi, dal peggiore al migliore.

Ne parlano su altre fonti

‘Love, Death and Robots’ Season 4 Sets May Return Date, Releases First Look - “Love, Death and Robots” Season 4 is officially returning to Netflix May 15 with ten short animated stories done in varying styles. (variety.com)

love death robots 4Love, Death + Robots' Impressive 3-Season Streak Is A Challenge I'm Worried Season 4 Can't Overcome - S ince beginning in 2019, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots has achieved something that shouldn't be underestimated in its difficulty, and I'm worried that the show's upcoming season ... (msn.com)

Love, Death & Robots streaming - Scopri dove vedere Love, Death & Robots in streaming. Per ogni piattaforma troverai la disponibilità dello streaming di Love, Death & Robots in abbonamento, noleggio, acquisto e prezzi per la ... (comingsoon.it)

Video Love Death