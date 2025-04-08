Love Death + Robots 4 | Preparati al Ritorno Shock su Netflix! Data Uscita e Novità

Love, Death + Robots sta per arrivare su Netflix! Preparati per un mix esplosivo di horror, sci-fi e humor dissacrante che ha reso questa antologia un vero cult. La Data da segnare sul calendario è il 15 maggio 2025. Dieci Nuovi Corti: Un Viaggio Folle nell'AnimazioneLa quarta stagione ti aspetta con dieci nuovi episodi. Aspettati di tutto: da gladiatori dinosauri a gatti messianici, passando per rock star marionette. Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) e David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer) sono di nuovo al timone, con Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) come supervising director. Sarà un'esperienza visiva mozzafiato, garantito! I Geni Creativi Dietro le Quinte di Love, Death + RobotsOltre a Miller e Fincher, Jennifer Miller e Joshua Donen figurano come produttori esecutivi.

