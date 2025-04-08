Love Death + Robots 4 il trailer e il poster svelano la data di uscita

Love, Death + Robots 4, il nuovo capitolo del progetto antologico animato ideato da Tim Miller e David Fincher. Netflix ha annunciato la data di uscita della stagione 4 di Love, Death + Robots, il progetto animato antologico ideato da Tim Miller e David Fincher. L'appuntamento per i fan è stato fissato in streaming al 15 maggio e il nuovo capitolo è composto da 10 nuove storie. Cosa racconterà la stagione 4 La sinossi ufficiale di Love, Death & Robots anticipa: "Dinosauri gladiatori, gatti messia, burattini rock star. Può essere solo Love, Death + Robots". Il quarto volume del progetto, presentato da Tim Miller (Deadpool) e David Fincher (Mindhunter), vede Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) ritornare con . Movieplayer.it - Love, Death + Robots 4, il trailer e il poster svelano la data di uscita Leggi su Movieplayer.it Netflix ha annunciato quando arriverà4, il nuovo capitolo del progetto antologico animato ideato da Tim Miller e David Fincher. Netflix ha annunciato ladidella stagione 4 di, il progetto animato antologico ideato da Tim Miller e David Fincher. L'appuntamento per i fan è stato fissato in streaming al 15 maggio e il nuovo capitolo è composto da 10 nuove storie. Cosa racconterà la stagione 4 La sinossi ufficiale dianticipa: "Dinosauri gladiatori, gatti messia, burattini rock star. Può essere solo". Il quarto volume del progetto, presentato da Tim Miller (Deadpool) e David Fincher (Mindhunter), vede Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) ritornare con .

Love, Death + Robots 4, il trailer e il poster svelano la data di uscita. 3 grandi serie tv ambientati in un mondo distopico, tutte su Netflix. L'artista VFX anticipa l'arrivo della nuova stagione di Love, Death & Robots. Love, Death & Robots avrà una quarta stagione. Love, Death + Robots 4 annunciato ufficialmente da Netflix. Love, Death & Robots: tutti gli episodi, dal peggiore al migliore. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Love, Death + Robots 4, il trailer e il poster svelano la data di uscita - Netflix ha annunciato quando arriverà Love, Death + Robots 4, il nuovo capitolo del progetto antologico animato ideato da Tim Miller e David Fincher. (movieplayer.it)

La quarta stagione di Love, Death & Robots: finalmente in arrivo su Netflix - La quarta stagione di Love, Death & Robots debutterà il 15 maggio 2025 su Netflix, con dieci nuovi episodi che promettono avventure audaci e visivamente straordinarie. (ecodelcinema.com)

‘Love, Death + Robots’ Gets Season 4 Teaser & Premiere Date On Netflix; See First-Look Photos - Season 4 of 'Love, Death + Robots' will premiere May 15 on Netflix. Check out the teaser and first-look images and the poster. (deadline.com)