La Ohio Valley Wrestling ha dei nuovi proprietari

Ohio Valley Wrestling ha ufficialmente dei nuovi proprietari: la Morley Sports Management Limited ha acquisito la società. La mossa è stata annunciata lunedì dalla Morley Sports Management. La Morley Sports Management ha dichiarato che avrebbe preso in mano le operazioni della società il 1° maggio 2025. Rob Edwards, fondatore della MSM, ricoprirà il ruolo di amministratore delegato al momento del passaggio.“OVW è un marchio storico nel panorama del Wrestling e dell’intrattenimento sportivo e ha alle spalle una storia di grande prestigio”, ha dichiarato Edwards. “Alcuni dei più grandi talenti del settore hanno avuto modo di farsi le ossa in OVW, come conferma il fatto che l’evento principale di Wrestlemania di quest’anno sarà tra due ex allievi della compagnia: John Cena e Cody Rhodes. Zonawrestling.net - La Ohio Valley Wrestling ha dei nuovi proprietari Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Laha ufficialmente dei: la Morley Sports Management Limited ha acquisito la società. La mossa è stata annunciata lunedì dalla Morley Sports Management. La Morley Sports Management ha dichiarato che avrebbe preso in mano le operazioni della società il 1° maggio 2025. Rob Edwards, fondatore della MSM, ricoprirà il ruolo di amministratore delegato al momento del passaggio.“OVW è un marchio storico nel panorama dele dell’intrattenimento sportivo e ha alle spalle una storia di grande prestigio”, ha dichiarato Edwards. “Alcuni dei più grandi talenti del settore hanno avuto modo di farsi le ossa in OVW, come conferma il fatto che l’evento principale di Wrestlemania di quest’anno sarà tra due ex allievi della compagnia: John Cena e Cody Rhodes.

Wrestling mania oltre lo sport: la sua arte trova un nuovo racconto in tv, tra serie, film e documentari. Wrestlers, lo spettacolo del wrestling torna su Netflix, ma non come fiction. La serie Netflix “Wrestlers” sull’Ohio Valley Wrestling non avrà una seconda stagione. Mick Foley torna come Dude Love in un evento della OVW. Mickie James potrebbe tornare in WWE? Sì, a patto che.... CM Punk:"Ho imparato molto da Heyman, ma essere un 'Paul Heyman Guy' era un marchio d'infamia". Ne parlano su altre fonti

Ohio Valley Wrestling Partners With Anthem Sports And Entertainment - Ohio Valley Wrestling is coming to Anthem Sports & Entertainment Game+. OVW TV and OVW Overdrive will air on Game+ beginning Sunday, October 18 at 9 am ET. New episode will air every Sunday. The ... (fightful.com)

Ohio Valley Wrestling's 'Tough Love' to give glimpse of future stars - Since its founding in 1997, Ohio Valley Wrestling has been one of the premier independent professional wrestling organizations in the country. On Saturday, the promotion will present "Tough Love ... (msn.com)