Kevin Bacon e Kyra Sedgwick | da un Incontro Imbarazzante a un Amore Duraturo

Incontro goffo potesse trasformarsi in una delle storie d'Amore più solide di Hollywood? Beh, è esattamente quello che è successo a Kevin Bacon e Kyra Sedgwick! La loro relazione, che dura da oltre trent'anni, ha radici in un primo Incontro tutt'altro che romantico. Il Primo Incontro: Un Complimento Inaspettato e una Risposta InopportunaImmagina questa scena: Kevin Bacon, diciannovenne e stella nascente del teatro Off-Broadway, viene avvicinato da una giovanissima Kyra Sedgwick, all'epoca dodicenne, dopo uno spettacolo. Lei, aspirante attrice, gli fa un complimento per la sua performance. La risposta di lui? Un poco galante "Grazie, tesoro". Un inizio decisamente non convenzionale, non credi? Il Set Cinematografico: Dove la Magia (e il Ricordo) Hanno Iniziato a Creare ScintilleAnni dopo, il destino li ha fatti rincontrare sul set del film "Lemon Sky" nel 1988. Leggi su Mistermovie.it Hai mai pensato che ungoffo potesse trasformarsi in una delle storie d'più solide di Hollywood? Beh, è esattamente quello che è successo a! La loro relazione, che dura da oltre trent'anni, ha radici in un primotutt'altro che romantico. Il Primo: Un Complimento Inaspettato e una Risposta InopportunaImmagina questa scena:, diciannovenne e stella nascente del teatro Off-Broadway, viene avvicinato da una giovanissima, all'epoca dodicenne, dopo uno spettacolo. Lei, aspirante attrice, gli fa un complimento per la sua performance. La risposta di lui? Un poco galante "Grazie, tesoro". Un inizio decisamente non convenzionale, non credi? Il Set Cinematografico: Dove la Magia (e il Ricordo) Hanno Iniziato a Creare ScintilleAnni dopo, il destino li ha fatti rincontrare sul set del film "Lemon Sky" nel 1988.

