Tombstone 4K Steelbook | Preordini Sold Out! Anteprima Esclusiva!

Steelbook in 4K Ultra HD di Tombstone, l'iconico Western del 1993 con Kurt Russell e il leggendario Val Kilmer, sta già facendo impazzire tutti. Annunciata da Disney con uscita prevista per il 22 Aprile, questa edizione restaurata era attesissima, ma nessuno si aspettava una domanda così elevata da mandare i Preordini dei rivenditori, come Amazon e Walmart, praticamente in Sold out con ben 15 giorni di anticipo. Dove Tentare la Fortuna per Accaparrarti la Steelbook di Tombstone in 4K? La situazione è critica! Al momento, trovare la Steelbook di Tombstone in 4K sembra una vera caccia al tesoro. Sebbene Amazon risulti al momento senza scorte, non disperate! Tieni d'occhio la pagina, perché potrebbero esserci riassortimenti improvvisi. Mistermovie.it - Tombstone 4K Steelbook: Preordini Sold Out! Anteprima Esclusiva! Leggi su Mistermovie.it Amici appassionati di cinema e collezionisti, preparatevi! Lain 4K Ultra HD di, l'iconico Western del 1993 con Kurt Russell e il leggendario Val Kilmer, sta già facendo impazzire tutti. Annunciata da Disney con uscita prevista per il 22 Aprile, questa edizione restaurata era attesissima, ma nessuno si aspettava una domanda così elevata da mandare idei rivenditori, come Amazon e Walmart, praticamente inout con ben 15 giorni di anticipo. Dove Tentare la Fortuna per Accaparrarti ladiin 4K? La situazione è critica! Al momento, trovare ladiin 4K sembra una vera caccia al tesoro. Sebbene Amazon risulti al momento senza scorte, non disperate! Tieni d'occhio la pagina, perché potrebbero esserci riassortimenti improvvisi.

Tombstone 4K Steelbook: Preordini Sold Out! Anteprima Esclusiva!. Ne parlano su altre fonti

The Tombstone 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Is Up For Pre-Order - Note that Tombstone will also be available on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. In the movie, Kurt Russell plays U.S. Marshall Wyatt Earp, who seeks ... (comicbook.com)

Tombstone is coming to 4K Ultra HD and hell’s coming with it - Elevation has announced that George P. Cosmatos’ classic 1993 western Tombstone is coming to 4K Ultra HD and hell’s coming with it in the form of a limited edition SteelBook release this April ... (flickeringmyth.com)

Tombstone Finally Gets the 4K UHD Blu-ray Treatment With New Steelbook - Exciting news has been revealed for physical media collectors and Tombstone fans. The iconic Western has been given the 4K Ultra HD treatment with an all-new Steelbook getting released in April. (msn.com)