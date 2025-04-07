Record store day - vicious - music selections & showcase live

Record store Day con la nostra undicesima edizione. È una data che per noi di vicious non è mai una tra tante. È una tappa miliare, un appuntamento fisso che ogni anno ci ricorda perché facciamo tutto questo: per la musica, per. Baritoday.it - Record store day - vicious - music selections & showcase live Leggi su Baritoday.it Il vinile è un viaggio senza tempo.Sabato 12 aprile celebreremo ilDay con la nostra undicesima edizione. È una data che per noi dinon è mai una tra tante. È una tappa miliare, un appuntamento fisso che ogni anno ci ricorda perché facciamo tutto questo: per laa, per.

Record store day - vicious - music selections & showcase live. Il Record Store Day a Londra, sabato al Rough Trade s’improvvisano i live. Jeff Tweedy annuncia un nuovo album in occasione del Record Store Day. Lou Reed: le sue 20 canzoni migliori per Louder - Ascolta la playlist. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Record Store Day 2025: le iniziative nei negozi di dischi - Il Record Store Day 2025 sabato 12 aprile coinvolgerà in Italia oltre duecentoquaranta negozi indipendenti. (rockol.it)

Arriva il Record store day, il giorno dei vinili - Il 12 aprile i negozi di dischi celebrano l’uscita di lp pubblicati per l’occasione. "Ma rispetto ai primi tempi c’è meno entusiasmo" ... (msn.com)

Record Store Day 2025: the full list, plus 5 great albums you need to bag on April 12 - It's the most wonderful time of the year if you're mad about music: Record Store Day 2025 is just seven sweet days away at the time of publishing (this year, it falls on Saturday, April 12), and it ... (techradar.com)