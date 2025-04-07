Only Murders in the Building 5 | un' altra star si unisce all' impressionante cast della nuova stagione

Logan Lerman è stato ingaggiato per un ruolo ricorrente nella quinta stagione del dramedy vincitore di un Emmy, Only Murders in the Building, come ha confermato Variety. Al momento non si conoscono i dettagli del ruolo di Lerman, ma l'attore va così ad aggiungersi alle altre gradi new entry del cast della quinta stagione già confermati: Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz e Keegan-Michael Key. I dettagli sulla trama della quinta stagione, attualmente in produzione, non sono ancora stati resi noti. Lerman ha fatto il suo debutto nel ruolo del figlio adolescente di Poseidone, il dio greco del mare, in Percy Jackson.

