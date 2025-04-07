Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City | commento aggiornamenti obiettivi e statistiche

Justcalcio.com | 7 apr 2025
Manchester United-Manchester City 0-0: video e highlights.

United-City, 0-0 che non serve a nessuno: Pep fatica senza Haaland, Amorim pensa già al Lione.

Cadono i Reds dopo 26 partite: Southampton retrocesso, 0-0 nel derby di Manchester.

Sports.

Manchester United-Manchester City LIVE alle 17.30.

Il City non sfrutta il derby per agguantare la zona Champions.

