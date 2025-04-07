Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City | commento aggiornamenti obiettivi e statistiche
Manchester United-Manchester City LIVE 0-0: Onana si oppone due volte a Marmoush, poi Ugarte sfiora il goal - Manchester United-Manchester City, 31esima giornata di Premier League. Manchester United-Manchester City 0-0 MARCATORI: - GOAL E AZIONI ... (msn.com)
Manchester United-Manchester City 0-0: video e highlights - Il derby numero 196 nella storia di Manchester si chiude senza reti, risultato che rispecchia la stagione opaca delle due squadre. Prima occasione per Garnacho al 19’, che colpisce male da due passi. (sport.sky.it)
United-City, 0-0 che non serve a nessuno: Pep fatica senza Haaland, Amorim pensa già al Lione - Occasione persa da Guardiola, che non approfitta del ko del Forest e del pareggio del Chelsea: i Cityzens restano al quinto posto, con l'Aston Villa che si porta a -1 ... (gazzetta.it)