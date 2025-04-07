Lighthouse on the shore Michael McDermott al FolkClub

Michael McDermott in "Lighthouse on the shore" sarà al Folk Club di Torino venerdì 11 aprile alle 21.30. L'osannato folk-rocker di Chicago, già Premio Tenco Internazionale alla Carriera nel 2022 (un riconoscimento che lo colloca meritatamente nell'Olimpo dei cantautori insieme ad altri Premi.

