Il derby di Manchester visto dal Telegraph | Come sono caduti in basso i potenti Erano giganti ora sono pigmei

Ilnapolista.it | 7 apr 2025
Il derby di Manchester peggiore degli ultimi decenni. Tra City e United ieri pomeriggio è finita 0-0. Un Telegraph amareggiata parla così:“Come sono caduti in basso i potenti. Il Manchester United considererà questo pareggio senza reti contro il Manchester City Come una specie di vittoria. In questa terra di giganti del calcio, ora sono dei pigmei“.E continua:“Sappiamo che da molto tempo lo United è ben lontano dai suoi precedenti traguardi, ma per il City è stato un incontro frustrante in cui non è riuscito a rendersi pericoloso“.“Era dal 1995-96 che Manchester non ha un club in Champions League e, inoltre ora lo United è praticamente sicuro di raggiungere il suo punteggio più basso di sempre in Premier League. Le speranze del City di finire tra le prime quattro, o addirittura tra le prime cinque sono seriamente in pericolo.
