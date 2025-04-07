Il derby di Manchester visto dal Telegraph | Come sono caduti in basso i potenti Erano giganti ora sono pigmei

derby di Manchester peggiore degli ultimi decenni. Tra City e United ieri pomeriggio è finita 0-0. Un Telegraph amareggiata parla così:“Come sono caduti in basso i potenti. Il Manchester United considererà questo pareggio senza reti contro il Manchester City Come una specie di vittoria. In questa terra di giganti del calcio, ora sono dei pigmei“.E continua:“Sappiamo che da molto tempo lo United è ben lontano dai suoi precedenti traguardi, ma per il City è stato un incontro frustrante in cui non è riuscito a rendersi pericoloso“.“Era dal 1995-96 che Manchester non ha un club in Champions League e, inoltre ora lo United è praticamente sicuro di raggiungere il suo punteggio più basso di sempre in Premier League. Le speranze del City di finire tra le prime quattro, o addirittura tra le prime cinque sono seriamente in pericolo. Ilnapolista.it - Il derby di Manchester visto dal Telegraph: “Come sono caduti in basso i potenti. Erano giganti, ora sono pigmei” Leggi su Ilnapolista.it Ildipeggiore degli ultimi decenni. Tra City e United ieri pomeriggio è finita 0-0. Unamareggiata parla così:“in. IlUnited considererà questo pareggio senza reti contro ilCityuna specie di vittoria. In questa terra didel calcio, oradei“.E continua:“Sappiamo che da molto tempo lo United è ben lontano dai suoi precedenti traguardi, ma per il City è stato un incontro frustrante in cui non è riuscito a rendersi pericoloso“.“Era dal 1995-96 chenon ha un club in Champions League e, inoltre ora lo United è praticamente sicuro di raggiungere il suo punteggio piùdi sempre in Premier League. Le speranze del City di finire tra le prime quattro, o addirittura tra le prime cinqueseriamente in pericolo.

Il derby di Manchester visto dal Telegraph: "Come sono caduti in basso i potenti. Erano giganti, ora sono pigmei". Manchester United: dopo la sostituzione, Zirkzee aveva un'espressione di ottimismo shock, persino di orrore (Telegraph). Per la stampa internazionale Ronaldo è "un eroe". Che partita ha visto la Gazzetta?. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Man Utd fan group planning sit-in protest against owners during Manchester derby - Manchester United fan group The 1958 are planning a sit-in protest at next weekend’s Manchester derby after they and breakaway club FC United held a joint protest against the Glazers on Saturday. (thetelegraphandargus.co.uk)

Manchester derby highlights fallen giants’ struggles - The 196th Manchester derby on April 6 (11.30pm Malaysian time) pits two giants of the English Premier League against each other. But Manchester United has fallen so far down the pecking order that it ... (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)