I Goonies Sean Astin smentisce una leggenda sul film | Mi sentii quasi offeso

Goonies si è rinunita nuovamente in occasione dell’Awesome Con, un evento che si è tenuto lo scorso weekend a Washington DC con largo anticipo sul 40esimo anniversiario del film, che cade a giugno. Oltre agli ex ragazzi del film, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Kerri Green, c’erano anche i due membri della banda Fratelli, Robert Davi e Joe Pantoliano (forse per questo motivo Jeff Cohen era assente.).Una scena de I GooniesIn ogni caso Astin ha colto l’occasione per smontare una leggenda da anni si rincorre sul film, quella secondo la quale agli attori bambini non era mai stato mostrato il galeone di Willy l’Orbo, se non quando hanno dovuto girare la scena in cui effettivamente lo trovano nei sotterranei. Questo stratagemma, in teoria doveva servire ad ottenere delle reazioni più genuine, da parte dei giovanissimi protagonisti. Cinemaserietv.it - I Goonies, Sean Astin smentisce una “leggenda” sul film: “Mi sentii quasi offeso” Leggi su Cinemaserietv.it Una parte del cast de isi è rinunita nuovamente in occasione dell’Awesome Con, un evento che si è tenuto lo scorso weekend a Washington DC con largo anticipo sul 40esimo anniversiario del, che cade a giugno. Oltre agli ex ragazzi del, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, Kerri Green, c’erano anche i due membri della banda Fratelli, Robert Davi e Joe Pantoliano (forse per questo motivo Jeff Cohen era assente.).Una scena de IIn ogni casoha colto l’occasione per smontare unada anni si rincorre sul, quella secondo la quale agli attori bambini non era mai stato mostrato il galeone di Willy l’Orbo, se non quando hanno dovuto girare la scena in cui effettivamente lo trovano nei sotterranei. Questo stratagemma, in teoria doveva servire ad ottenere delle reazioni più genuine, da parte dei giovanissimi protagonisti.

