Golf Brian Harman vince il Valero Texas Open 2025 Francesco Molinari crolla nell’ultimo giro

Brian Harman ha vinto l’edizione 2025 del Valero Texas Open, torneo del PGA Tour andato in scena sul percorso dell’Oaks Course del TPC San Antonio (par 72). Il vento è stato grande protagonista nelle ultime giornate di gara, con il campo che si è rivelato ancora più impegnativo per i contendenti. Non è quindi una sorpresa che ad imporsi sia stato il mancino Harman, capace di vincere il The Open Championship nel 2023 e ora tornato alla vittoria per la prima volta da quello storico trionfo. Per il 38enne statunitense si tratta del quarto titolo in carriera sul circuito maggiore, un successo che rilancia anche le sue ambizioni di ingresso nel Team USA in vista della Ryder Cup di fine settembre a New York. Il vincitore si è portato a casa anche un assegno da un milione e 710mila dollari, pari alla prima moneta del montepremi totale del torneo di nove milioni e mezzo di dollari. Leggi su Sportface.it ha vinto l’edizionedel, torneo del PGA Tour andato in scena sul percorso dell’Oaks Course del TPC San Antonio (par 72). Il vento è stato grande protagonista nelle ultime giornate di gara, con il campo che si è rivelato ancora più impegnativo per i contendenti. Non è quindi una sorpresa che ad imporsi sia stato il mancino, capace dire il TheChampionship nel 2023 e ora tornato alla vittoria per la prima volta da quello storico trionfo. Per il 38enne statunitense si tratta del quarto titolo in carriera sul circuito maggiore, un successo che rilancia anche le sue ambizioni di ingresso nel Team USA in vista della Ryder Cup di fine settembre a New York. Il vincitore si è portato a casa anche un assegno da un milione e 710mila dollari, pari alla prima moneta del montepremi totale del torneo di nove milioni e mezzo di dollari.

