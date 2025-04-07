FC 25 Showdown di Bundesliga

Showdown di EA Sports FC 25! Scopriamo insieme come completare entrambe le sfide.Prenota ora la nuova playstation 5 pro su amazonSBC Thomas MüllerNumero sfide: 4Premio: 1x Showdown Thomas Müller Non scambiab.Scadenza: 11 aprile GermaniaPremio: 1x x2 Players PackGermania: min 1 giocatoreValutazione squadra: min 83Bayern MonacoPremio: 1x Small Gold Players PackFC Bayern München: Min 1 gioc.Min. 1 ogg. giocatore Squadra della settimana (TOTW)Valutazione squadra: min 83BundesligaPremio: 1x Small Electrum Players PackBundesliga: Min 1 gioc.Valutazione squadra: min 84Forma smagliantePremio: 1x Small Gold Players PackMin. 1 ogg. giocatore Squadra della settimana (TOTW)Valutazione squadra: min 84SBC Julian BrandtNumero sfide: 3Premio: 1x Showdown Julian Brandt Non scambiab.

