Cold Storage il film Sci-fi con Joe Keery e Liam Neeson ecco la Data di Uscita!
Mistermovie.it - Cold Storage, il film Sci-fi con Joe Keery e Liam Neeson, ecco la Data di Uscita!
Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Cold Storage’ Starring Joe Keery & Georgina Campbell Acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery’s Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Cold Storage’ Lands at Samuel Goldwyn Films, First Look Unveiled (Exclusive).
Finalmente L’alba, anche Joe Keery di Stranger Things nel cast.Ne parlano su altre fonti
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery’s Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Cold Storage’ Lands at Samuel Goldwyn Films, First Look Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE) - Jonny Campbell, whose credits include “Dracula,” directs from a screenplay by Hollywood veteran David Koepp, adapting from his own novel. Koepp’s scripting resume includes blockbusters “Jurassic Park, ... (msn.com)
Samuel Goldwyn Films Takes Studiocanal Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Cold Storage’ for North America - Joe Keery of 'Stranger Things' and 'Barbarian' actress Georgina Campbell star in the Jonny Campbell-directed feature . (msn.com)
Liam Neeson battles an unlikely enemy in upcoming sci-fi movie dubbed 'next great outbreak thriller' - Neeson will star in a new American thriller titled Cold Storage which is slated ... who is a veteran of the sci-fi genre. According to US film and entertainment publication, Deadline, filming ... (msn.com)