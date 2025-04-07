Cold Storage il film Sci-fi con Joe Keery e Liam Neeson ecco la Data di Uscita!

films ha acquisito i diritti di distribuzione nordamericani per "Cold Storage", un'attesissima commedia sci-fi basata sul romanzo del 2019 di David Koepp. L'Uscita nelle sale è prevista entro la fine dell'anno, quindi segnati la Data! La Trama Apocalittica di Cold Storage: Fungo Parassita e Lotta per la SopravvivenzaImmagina questo: Teacake e Naomi, due impiegati di un deposito self-Storage costruito su una vecchia base militare, si ritrovano a combattere per la sopravvivenza. Un fungo parassita, sigillato dal governo, sfugge dai sotterranei del deposito, trasformando la loro routine notturna in un incubo. Questo microrganismo, man mano che la temperatura aumenta, scatena il caos, controllando le menti e facendo esplodere i corpi di chiunque incontri.

