AEW ROH | Bandido pone fine al regno di Chris Jericho a Dynasty è lui il nuovo campione

Dynasty questa notte c’è stato il match tra Chris Jericho e Bandido valevole per il ROH World Championship. La faccenda era personale, con Bandido che ha messo la sua maschera in palio se non fosse riuscito a laurearsi campione. Anche la famiglia dell’atleta messicano era presente a bordo ring.L’inizio Il match è iniziato alla grande, con Jericho che ha colpito Bandido sia con il Codebreaker, che con il Lionsault, ottenendo però due conti di due, il tutto mentre prendeva in giro la madre e la sorella di Bandido, sedute a bordo ring. Bandido è riuscito a riprendersi con due dives all’esterno e lanciando Jericho contro la transenna, chiedendo alla sua famiglia di rimanere calma. Tornati sul ring, Bandido ha mantenuto Jericho in un vertical suplex per un minuto intero, ma le cose sono poi peggiorate quando un big boot sull’apron è stato contrattaccato da Jericho con un powerbomb fuori dal ring sul pavimento. Zonawrestling.net - AEW/ROH: Bandido pone fine al regno di Chris Jericho a Dynasty, è lui il nuovo campione Leggi su Zonawrestling.net questa notte c’è stato il match travalevole per il ROH World Championship. La faccenda era personale, conche ha messo la sua maschera in palio se non fosse riuscito a laurearsi. Anche la famiglia dell’atleta messicano era presente a bordo ring.L’inizio Il match è iniziato alla grande, conche ha colpitosia con il Codebreaker, che con il Lionsault, ottenendo però due conti di due, il tutto mentre prendeva in giro la madre e la sorella di, sedute a bordo ring.è riuscito a riprendersi con due dives all’esterno e lanciandocontro la transenna, chiedendo alla sua famiglia di rimanere calma. Tornati sul ring,ha mantenutoin un vertical suplex per un minuto intero, ma le cose sono poi peggiorate quando un big boot sull’apron è stato contrattaccato dacon un powerbomb fuori dal ring sul pavimento.

