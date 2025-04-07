AEW ROH | Bandido pone fine al regno di Chris Jericho a Dynasty è lui il nuovo campione

Zonawrestling.net | 7 apr 2025
A Dynasty questa notte c’è stato il match tra Chris Jericho e Bandido valevole per il ROH World Championship. La faccenda era personale, con Bandido che ha messo la sua maschera in palio se non fosse riuscito a laurearsi campione. Anche la famiglia dell’atleta messicano era presente a bordo ring.L’inizio Il match è iniziato alla grande, con Jericho che ha colpito Bandido sia con il Codebreaker, che con il Lionsault, ottenendo però due conti di due, il tutto mentre prendeva in giro la madre e la sorella di Bandido, sedute a bordo ring. Bandido è riuscito a riprendersi con due dives all’esterno e lanciando Jericho contro la transenna, chiedendo alla sua famiglia di rimanere calma. Tornati sul ring, Bandido ha mantenuto Jericho in un vertical suplex per un minuto intero, ma le cose sono poi peggiorate quando un big boot sull’apron è stato contrattaccato da Jericho con un powerbomb fuori dal ring sul pavimento.
