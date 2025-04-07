Action Figure Minecraft di Jack Black | Preordina Steve!

Sei un fan sfegatato di Minecraft e del suo adattamento cinematografico? Preparati, perché l'onda di Minecraft ha travolto il mondo! Il film sta infrangendo record al botteghino e, di conseguenza, le Action Figure ispirate al film sono diventate un must-have per i collezionisti. Steve di Minecraft: La Tua Action Figure di Jack Black Immagina di avere Jack Black, l'attore che interpreta Steve nel film Minecraft, immortalato in una Action Figure! Mattel ha creato proprio questo: una riproduzione dettagliata di Steve, disponibile in due dimensioni. Puoi Preordinare la versione grande da 16.99$ su Entertainment Earth, con consegna prevista per aprile 2025. Oppure, opta per l'adorabile versione da 4 pollici, disponibile sempre su Entertainment Earth a soli 11.99$. Al momento, sembra che EE sia l'unico rivenditore per queste Figure.

