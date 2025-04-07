A Miami Beach il Pride sfila tra bandiere colori e rivendicazioni

bandiere arcobaleno, musica e messaggi di amore e inclusione, migliaia di persone hanno sfilato a Miami Beach per la Pride Parade. Una festa di orgoglio, ma anche un momento di resistenza in un clima politico che preoccupa la comunità LGBTQ, soprattutto dopo le politiche restrittive dell'amministrazione Trump. "I prossimi quattro anni saranno difficili", ha commentato Patrick Gevas, tra gli organizzatori dell'evento, segnalando che alcune aziende hanno ritirato il loro sostegno. Ma il messaggio dei partecipanti è chiaro: "Non ci fermeremo. Non andremo da nessuna parte".

