Tottenham 2-0 Southampton | commento aggiornamenti obiettivi e statistiche

Live Tottenham - Southampton - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 06/04/2025. Pronostico Tottenham-Southampton domenica 6 aprile 2025, 31a giornata di Premier League. Southampton-West Ham 0-1: video, gol e highlights. Pronostico Tottenham-Southampton in Premier League domenica (6/4) 2025. Disastro Juric con il Southampton, tifosi furiosi sui social: "Mandatelo via". Premier League: il Chelsea vince va a -2 dalla capolista Liverpool. Tottenham, 5-0 al Southampton in un tempo. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League result, match stream, latest updates today - Tottenham scored five goals in the opening half of a Premier League game for the first time in their history as they thrashed bottom club Southampton 5-0 away on Sunday. James Maddison scored ... (msn.com)

Fulham 2-0 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou calls Spurs record 'unacceptable' in wake of 15th Premier League defeat - Tottenham suffered their 15th Premier League defeat of the season, losing 2-0 at Fulham; Ange Postecoglou called underperformance in the league unacceptable; the defeat leaves Spurs languishing 13th i ... (skysports.com)

Troy Deeney was absolutely fuming with something Mathys Tel did in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham - Ange Postecoglou is running out of chances at Tottenham A messy performance and the fall-out from the game has been less than ideal too. Ange Postecoglou broke his promise to Tottenham’s players in ... (tbrfootball.com)