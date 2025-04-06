Swatch Nines Snow torna a Schilthorn dal 7 al 12 aprile

Swatch Nines Snow, l’evento sportivo sulla neve più emozionante dell’anno. Con Swatch come sponsor principale per il terzo anno consecutivo, quest’ultima edizione dell’evento sportivo invernale più atteso del calendario è pronta per uno spettacolare decollo tra il 7 e il 12 aprile a Schilthorn, in Svizzera. Con un percorso progettato dagli atleti per gli atleti, sarà l’occasione perfetta per un cast stellare di sciatori e Snowboarder di superare i propri limiti.La rampa di Schilthorn nel 2024Salto perfettoSwatch Nines è una serie di eventi unica nel suo genere, nota per il suo spirito di cameratismo, in cui gli atleti danno libero sfogo alla propria creatività, incoraggiandosi a vicenda, realizzando numerosi nuovi trick e persino stabilendo record mondiali. Leggi su Sportface.it È iniziato il conto alla rovescia per, l’evento sportivo sulla neve più emozionante dell’anno. Concome sponsor principale per il terzo anno consecutivo, quest’ultima edizione dell’evento sportivo invernale più atteso del calendario è pronta per uno spettacolare decollo tra il 7 e il 12, in Svizzera. Con un percorso progettato dagli atleti per gli atleti, sarà l’occasione perfetta per un cast stellare di sciatori eboarder di superare i propri limiti.La rampa dinel 2024Salto perfettoè una serie di eventi unica nel suo genere, nota per il suo spirito di cameratismo, in cui gli atleti danno libero sfogo alla propria creatività, incoraggiandosi a vicenda, realizzando numerosi nuovi trick e persino stabilendo record mondiali.

Swatch Nines 2023, l'All-Star Game della neve: "Qui pensiamo solo a divertirci". Swatch Nines Snow torna a Schilthorn dal 7 al 12 aprile. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Swatch Nines Reveals "Flowiest" Venue Yet - Still, the Swatch Nines' take on the loop leaves an opening for never-before-seen stunts. It's a full loop constructed from snow—think an enclosed halfpipe—followed by a standard rail. Predicting the ... (powder.com)

Swatch Nines Reveals "Flowiest" Venue Yet - Both were nuts. Still, the Swatch Nines' take on the loop leaves an opening for never-before-seen stunts. It's a full loop constructed from snow—think an enclosed halfpipe—followed by a ... (sports.yahoo.com)

Incredible Athlete Roster Revealed for Swatch Nines - In my opinion, if there's one event that doesn't get enough hype in freeskiing, it's The Swatch Nines. The event is essentially a massive progression session on features dreamed up by athletes. (sports.yahoo.com)