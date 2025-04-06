Only Murders in the Building S5 | Logan Lerman entra nel cast

Logan Lerman è entrato a far parte del cast della stagione 5 di Only Murders in the Building.L'ingresso dell'ex stella della saga cinematografica Percy Jackson è stato confermato poche ore fa da un articolo di Deadline che, a sua volta, ha ripreso una foto dal set della quinta stagione diffusa da Selena Gomez in cui figurava proprio anche Logan Lerman. Il ruolo dell'attore al momento è tenuto celato, così quello di tutte le altre new entries. Altri nuovi attori confermati per Only Murders in the Building (Stagione 5) sono Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Reneé Zellweger e Téa Leoni. Non male no?Only Murders in the Building S5 Cosa Sappiamo.Sulla trama della nuova stagione di Only Murders in the Building le uniche informazioni certe riguardano i rumours che trapelano dalla rete, ovvero che Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) e Mabel (Selena Gomez) cercheranno di risolvere l'omicidio del portiere Lester, trovato morto nella fontana dell'Arconia alla fine della quarta stagione.

