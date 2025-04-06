Only Murders in the Building S5 | Logan Lerman entra nel cast

Universalmovies.it | 6 apr 2025
L’attore Logan Lerman è entrato a far parte del cast della stagione 5 di Only Murders in the Building.L’ingresso dell’ex stella della saga cinematografica Percy Jackson è stato confermato poche ore fa da un articolo di Deadline che, a sua volta, ha ripreso una foto dal set della quinta stagione diffusa da Selena Gomez in cui figurava proprio anche Logan Lerman. Il ruolo dell’attore al momento è tenuto celato, così quello di tutte le altre new entries. Altri nuovi attori confermati per Only Murders in the Building (Stagione 5) sono Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Reneé Zellweger e Téa Leoni. Non male no?Only Murders in the Building S5 Cosa Sappiamo.Sulla trama della nuova stagione di Only Murders in the Building le uniche informazioni certe riguardano i rumours che trapelano dalla rete, ovvero che Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) e Mabel (Selena Gomez) cercheranno di risolvere l’omicidio del portiere Lester, trovato morto nella fontana dell’Arconia alla fine della quarta stagione.
Only Murders in the Building S5 | Logan Lerman entra nel cast

Universalmovies.it - Only Murders in the Building S5 | Logan Lerman entra nel cast

Leggi su Universalmovies.it

Only Murders in the Building 5, Christoph Waltz si unisce al cast.

Only Murders in the Building 5: Hulu annuncia l'inizio delle riprese.

Tutto su 'Only Murders In The Building' Stagione 5.

Only Murders in the Building: Al via le riprese della quinta stagione.

Only Murders in the Building 4, la spiegazione del finale di stagione della serie Disney+.

Il vero giallo di Only murders in the building, la serie sta diventando anti-woke?.

Ne parlano su altre fonti

only murders the buildingOnly Murders in the Building: Nella stagione 5 ci sarà anche Christoph Waltz - La mistery comedy Only Murders in the Building continua la sua tradizione dell'arruolare attori di alto livello: stavolta tocca al due volte premio Oscar Christoph Waltz. (comingsoon.it)

only murders the buildingOnly Murders in the Building 5, Renée Zellweger si unisce al cast - La vincitrice di due premi Oscar si unirà agli storici protagonisti Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selenza Gomez. I dettagli su trama e nuovi personaggi non sono ancora noti Renée Zellweger reciterà nel ... (tg24.sky.it)

only murders the buildingOnly Murders in the Building 5, anche Renée Zellweger nel cast - Continua la parata di star nella quinta stagione di Only Murders in the Building: ci sarà anche la star di Bridget Jones Renée Zellweger. (comingsoon.it)

Video Only Murders