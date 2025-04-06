Only Murders in the Building S5 | Logan Lerman entra nel cast
Only Murders in the Building: Nella stagione 5 ci sarà anche Christoph Waltz - La mistery comedy Only Murders in the Building continua la sua tradizione dell'arruolare attori di alto livello: stavolta tocca al due volte premio Oscar Christoph Waltz. (comingsoon.it)
Only Murders in the Building 5, Renée Zellweger si unisce al cast - La vincitrice di due premi Oscar si unirà agli storici protagonisti Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selenza Gomez. I dettagli su trama e nuovi personaggi non sono ancora noti Renée Zellweger reciterà nel ... (tg24.sky.it)
Only Murders in the Building 5, anche Renée Zellweger nel cast - Continua la parata di star nella quinta stagione di Only Murders in the Building: ci sarà anche la star di Bridget Jones Renée Zellweger. (comingsoon.it)