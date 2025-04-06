Crime 101 Chris Hemsworth ammette | Ero molto intimidito a lavorare con Halle Berry

Crime 101, l'attore Chris Hemsworth ha rivelato sul red carpet di essere stato "intimidito" dal lavorare con Halle Berry al thriller poliziesco. Anche un dio del tuono può tremare un po' prima di entrare in scena. Chris Hemsworth, volto iconico del MCU, ha confessato con disarmante onestà di essersi sentito "intimidito" all'idea di recitare al fianco di Halle Berry in Crime 101, il nuovo Crime thriller firmato Bart Layton. Chris Hemsworth e Halle Berry in Crime 101 Durante il red carpet del CinemaCon di Las Vegas, l'attore ha dichiarato: "Ammiro il lavoro di Halle da moltissimi anni. Ero ovviamente intimorito all'idea di trovarmi seduto di fronte a lei in una scena e cercare di non restare semplicemente incantato da quello che faceva." . Movieplayer.it - Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth ammette: "Ero molto intimidito a lavorare con Halle Berry" Leggi su Movieplayer.it Durante la presentazione di101, l'attoreha rivelato sul red carpet di essere stato "" dalconal thriller poliziesco. Anche un dio del tuono può tremare un po' prima di entrare in scena., volto iconico del MCU, ha confessato con disarmante onestà di essersi sentito "" all'idea di recitare al fianco diin101, il nuovothriller firmato Bart Layton.in101 Durante il red carpet del CinemaCon di Las Vegas, l'attore ha dichiarato: "Ammiro il lavoro dida moltissimi anni. Ero ovviamente intimorito all'idea di trovarmi seduto di fronte a lei in una scena e cercare di non restare semplicemente incantato da quello che faceva." .

