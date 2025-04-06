AEW NJPW | Kevin Knight e Nick Wayne parteciperanno al Best of the Super Juniors

Kevin Knight per guadagnarsi in un colpo solo la stima dei nuovi fan, un contratto con la compagnia e il suo primo match in un PPV: questa notte, infatti, sfiderà Will Ospreay a Dynasty in un match valido per il torneo della Owen Hart Foundation. Ma non si tratta dell'unica competizione a cui Knight prenderà parte in queste settimane.Un ritorno e un debutto in GiapponeLa NJPW infatti ha annunciato i 20 wrestler che parteciperanno al Best of the Super Juniors 32 tra il 10 maggio e l'1 giugno,, e tra questi ci sono due nomi provenienti dalla AEW. Il primo è proprio Kevin Knight, che torna così in Giappone a poche settimane dall'addio alla federazione per prendere parte, per la terza volta in carriera, al torneo. L'altro è Nick Wayne, e per lui si tratta del debutto assoluto in terra nipponica e quindi anche nel BOSJ.

