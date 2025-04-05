Warfare Will Poulter spiega cosa significa interpretare un personaggio reale | È tutto più oggettivo

personaggio realmente esistito. In una recente intervista, Will Poulter ha raccontato l'esperienza unica di recitare in Warfare, al fianco di altre star come Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor e Noah Centineo. Nel film di guerra diretto da Alex Garland e Ray Mendoza, Poulter interpreta un personaggio realmente esistito e questo aspetto del lavoro ha influito sul suo approccio. Will Poulter spiega cosa significa interpretare un personaggio realmente esistito "La sfida non era tanto il recitare o costruire una performance o creare un personaggio" ha spiegato Poulter "Era più che altro rappresentare una persona reale. Fare esattamente ciò che ti viene richiesto. Rispettare il protocollo.

