Mister Movie | Disney 2025 | Svelato il Ricco Calendario di Film tra Marvel Pixar e Avatar!

2025 è stato teatro di un importante annuncio da parte di Disney, che ha presentato un Calendario cinematografico particolarmente denso per l'anno a venire. Sono ben tredici le nuove pellicole destinate a raggiungere le sale, promettendo un'offerta variegata capace di intercettare i gusti di un pubblico ampio ed esigente, spaziando attraverso molteplici generi e narrazioni.Da Marvel a Zootropolis 2: le uscite Disney più attese.Particolare risalto è stato dato alle produzioni dei Marvel Studios, che proseguono l'espansione del loro universo cinematografico. Thunderbolts, con il suo gruppo di antieroi, è programmato per il 30 aprile 2025 e segnerà la conclusione della Fase 5 del MCU. Poco dopo, il 23 luglio 2025, Fantastici 4: Gli Inizi inaugurerà la Fase 6, introducendo una nuova versione degli iconici personaggi. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Disney 2025: Svelato il Ricco Calendario di Film tra Marvel, Pixar e Avatar! Leggi su Mistermovie.it Il palcoscenico del CinemaConè stato teatro di un importante annuncio da parte di, che ha presentato uncinematografico particolarmente denso per l'anno a venire. Sono ben tredici le nuove pellicole destinate a raggiungere le sale, promettendo un'offerta variegata capace di intercettare i gusti di un pubblico ampio ed esigente, spaziando attraverso molteplici generi e narrazioni.Daa Zootropolis 2: le uscitepiù attese.Particolare risalto è stato dato alle produzioni deiStudios, che proseguono l'espansione del loro universo cinematografico. Thunderbolts, con il suo gruppo di antieroi, è programmato per il 30 aprilee segnerà la conclusione della Fase 5 del MCU. Poco dopo, il 23 luglio, Fantastici 4: Gli Inizi inaugurerà la Fase 6, introducendo una nuova versione degli iconici personaggi.

MR. MORFINA. Banger: un musical dal ritmo incalzante con Vincent Cassel e Mister V. Mr. Morfina - Film (2025). Mr. Crocket: un thriller terrificante in arrivo su Disney+.. Disney 2025: Svelato il Ricco Calendario di Film tra Marvel, Pixar e Avatar!. Saving Mr. Banks, la storia vera della mamma di Mary Poppins, Pamela Travers. Ne parlano su altre fonti

The MCU’s X-Men Movie Is Rumored To Bring In Mister Sinister, And I’m Really Digging The Actor Who’s Allegedly Being Lined Up To Play Him - Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and both Dune movies. It seems like only a matter of time until he leaves his stamp on the superhero genre, and Mister Sinister is definitely a ... (msn.com)