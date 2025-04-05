Mister Movie | Channing Tatum Torna Come Gambit in Avengers | Doomsday? Ultime News!

Channing Tatum ha finalmente rotto il silenzio riguardo al suo possibile ritorno nei panni di Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday! Durante CinemaCon 2025, mentre riceveva il premio "Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film", Tatum ha sorpreso tutti parlando del suo casting nel prossimo film degli Avengers. Sembra che anche per lui la notizia sia stata una sorpresa, e non l'ha ancora del tutto realizzata.Tatum ha scherzato sul fatto che l'unica garanzia che ha ricevuto è una sedia per guardare il film. Ha aggiunto che il suo nome è stato menzionato, ma non specificamente Come Gambit. Ricorda, per lui, le cose sono binarie: sì o no. E al momento, ha solo una sedia garantita! Tatum Gioca a Nascondino o C'è un Altro Asso nella Manica?La risposta di Tatum dimostra la sua professionalità nel rispondere alle domande Marvel, a differenza di attori Come Tom Holland o Hailee Steinfeld. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Channing Tatum Torna Come Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday? Ultime News! Leggi su Mistermovie.it ha finalmente rotto il silenzio riguardo al suo possibile ritorno nei panni diin! Durante CinemaCon 2025, mentre riceveva il premio "Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film",ha sorpreso tutti parlando del suo casting nel prossimo film degli. Sembra che anche per lui la notizia sia stata una sorpresa, e non l'ha ancora del tutto realizzata.ha scherzato sul fatto che l'unica garanzia che ha ricevuto è una sedia per guardare il film. Ha aggiunto che il suo nome è stato menzionato, ma non specificamente. Ricorda, per lui, le cose sono binarie: sì o no. E al momento, ha solo una sedia garantita!Gioca a Nascondino o C'è un Altro Asso nella Manica?La risposta didimostra la sua professionalità nel rispondere alle domande Marvel, a differenza di attoriTom Holland o Hailee Steinfeld.

