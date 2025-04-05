James Cameron torna su Pandora | Sul labile confine tra bene e male

James Cameron (70 anni), il terzo e unico capitolo della saga che non è stato afflitto da infiniti ritardi nella data di uscita (dicembre 2025), ha svelato il primissimo trailer giovedì pomeriggio al CinemaCon di Las Vegas. Ai partecipanti sono stati dati degli occhiali 3D per guardare il trailer, che non è stato ancora reso pubblico. Alcune scene però sono state svelate e i fan sono già in fermento. Il terzo film della saga fantascientifica – che ha impressionato il pubblico con un uso innovativo della CGI e della tecnologia 3D – continuerà a seguire le vicende di Jake Sully (Sam Worthington, 48 anni) sul pianeta di Pandora. Jake è un ex marine americano, che è diventato membro – fondendosi col suo avatar – della comunità di nativi-alieni, Na’vi. Nei primi due capitoli (usciti nel 2009 e nel 2022), il protagonista ha combattuto contro un gruppo di umani invasori, avidi e distruttivi, capeggiati dal colonnello Miles Quaritch per difendere la popolazione indigena, spiritualmente superiore e in armonia con la natura, che lo ha accolto. Quotidiano.net - James Cameron torna su Pandora: "Sul labile confine tra bene e male" Leggi su Quotidiano.net Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere di(70 anni), il terzo e unico capitolo della saga che non è stato afflitto da infiniti ritardi nella data di uscita (dicembre 2025), ha svelato il primissimo trailer giovedì pomeriggio al CinemaCon di Las Vegas. Ai partecipanti sono stati dati degli occhiali 3D per guardare il trailer, che non è stato ancora reso pubblico. Alcune scene però sono state svelate e i fan sono già in fermento. Il terzo film della saga fantascientifica – che ha impressionato il pubblico con un uso innovativo della CGI e della tecnologia 3D – continuerà a seguire le vicende di Jake Sully (Sam Worthington, 48 anni) sul pianeta di. Jake è un ex marine americano, che è diventato membro – fondendosi col suo avatar – della comunità di nativi-alieni, Na’vi. Nei primi due capitoli (usciti nel 2009 e nel 2022), il protagonista ha combattuto contro un gruppo di umani invasori, avidi e distruttivi, capeggiati dal colonnello Miles Quaritch per difendere la popolazione indigena, spiritualmente superiore e in armonia con la natura, che lo ha accolto.

James Cameron torna su Pandora: "Sul labile confine tra bene e male". ROMA FILM MUSIC FESTIVAL torna con AVATAR in prima europea: 120 musicisti suonano il mondo di Pandora. Avatar 3: nuove immagini e dettagli sul Popolo della Cenere di James Cameron. Prime Video: i migliori film di James Cameron da vedere subito. Avatar 3, James Cameron svela una nuova foto: c'è una medusa gigante nel cielo di Pandora!. “Avatar”: perché Pandora è molto più reale di quello che crediamo. Ne parlano su altre fonti

“Avatar: fuoco e cenere”, le immagini in anteprima del nuovo film di James Cameron - Nel terzo capitolo della saga Pandora va alla guerra: il video presentato al CinemaCon, la convention annuale degli esercenti Usa. Pochi minuti, ed è già un ... (msn.com)

Avatar 3: James Cameron Offers Glimpse Into Pandora Like Never Before, To Release In December 2025 - P andora beckons once again! James Cameron is taking audiences on another breathtaking journey to the world of Pandora with his upcoming sequel, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.Ahead of the film's highly ... (msn.com)

James Cameron's wife cried for four hours after he showed her Avatar 3: "She kept trying to get her s**t back together" - James Cameron has shared another early reaction ... the movie will introduce the Ash People who have been impacted by changes to Pandora. Cameron's wife isn't the only one he's shown a version ... (gamesradar.com)