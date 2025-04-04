TNA | Ethan Page fa il suo ritorno e punta al titolo mondiale inserendosi tra Kazarian e Hendry

puntata di iMPACT quella di stanotte che ha portato tante novità nella strada verso il prossimo PPV Rebellion. Come vi abbiamo riportato in una news precedente, il campione mondiale TNA Joe Hendry è uscito malconcio dalla puntata, con una lesione alla spalla da valutare in ottica partecipazione al PPV. Approfittando della situazione, Frankie Kazarian ha finalmente "chiamato la sua occasione" reclamando così l'opportunità titolata ottenuta a Bound For Glory da poter esercitare in qualsiasi momento. Ma questa non è stata l'unica novità attorno al titolo mondiale della serata."La resurrezione" dell'All EgoCome detto, in chiusura di puntata, Kazarian ha confermato la sua sfida al titolo mondiale, ma è stato presto interrotto dall'arrivo di Ethan Page, direttamente da NXT. Quello di Ethan Page è stato un ritorno in TNA a distanza di 4 anni, quando "fu ucciso" in un match cinematografico dal suo alter ego The Karate Man, lasciando la compagnia per poi approdare in AEW.

