The Running Man Glen Powell svela il consiglio di Tom Cruise | Riprenditi mentre corri il prima possibile

Running Man", Glen Powell rivela una dichiarazione che gli ha confidato il suo mentore, Tom Cruise. Durante il CinemaCon, il giovane attore Glen Powell ha condiviso un aneddoto curioso e rivelatore sul set di The Running Man, il thriller di Paramount ispirato al romanzo di Stephen King. "The Running Man" e il consiglio di Tom Cruise mentre si preparava per il ruolo di Ben Richards, un concorrente riluttante del noto game show, Powell ha rivelato di aver ricevuto un consiglio diretto dal suo mentore, Tom Cruise, celebre per il suo stile inconfondibile nelle scene d'azione. "Filmati correndo il prima possibile. Non sembri così figo come pensi di esserlo," ha scherzato Cruise, facendo scoppiare una risata tra . Movieplayer.it - The Running Man, Glen Powell svela il consiglio di Tom Cruise: "Riprenditi mentre corri il prima possibile" Leggi su Movieplayer.it Nel prepararsi per il suo ruolo nel thriller di prossima uscita della Paramount "TheMan",rivela una dichiarazione che gli ha confidato il suo mentore, Tom. Durante il CinemaCon, il giovane attoreha condiviso un aneddoto curioso e rivelatore sul set di TheMan, il thriller di Paramount ispirato al romanzo di Stephen King. "TheMan" e ildi Tomsi preparava per il ruolo di Ben Richards, un concorrente riluttante del noto game show,ha rivelato di aver ricevuto undiretto dal suo mentore, Tom, celebre per il suo stile inconfondibile nelle scene d'azione. "Filmati correndo il. Non sembri così figo come pensi di esserlo," ha scherzato, facendo scoppiare una risata tra .

The Running Man, Glen Powell svela il consiglio di Tom Cruise: "Riprenditi mentre corri il prima possibile". “The Running Man”: Edgar Wright porta al cinema Stephen King. Glen Powell Shares a Huge Update About 'The Running Man' Remake. The Running Man: Concluse Le Riprese del Film Con Glen Powell Tratto Dal Romanzo di Stephen King. Glen Powell annuncia la fine delle riprese di The Running Man. The Running Man, le prime immagini dal set con Glen Powell. Ne parlano su altre fonti

The Running Man, Glen Powell svela il consiglio di Tom Cruise: "Riprenditi mentre corri il prima possibile" - Durante il CinemaCon, il giovane attore Glen Powell ha condiviso un aneddoto curioso e rivelatore sul set di The Running Man, il thriller di Paramount ispirato al romanzo di Stephen King. "The Running ... (msn.com)

‘The Running Man’ Races Off With First Footage as Glen Powell Says “I Have Never Worked Harder” - The actor joined his co-stars Josh Brolin and Colman Domingo and filmmaker Edgar Wright to debut the footage in Las Vegas. (hollywoodreporter.com)

Glen Powell annuncia la fine delle riprese di The Running Man - L'attore Glen Powell ha annunciato la fine del lavoro sul set della nuova versione cinematografica di The Running Man con un post su Instagram. (msn.com)