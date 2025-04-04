The Legend of Aang | The Last Airbender ecco il titolo del prossimo Avatar

Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, ecco il titolo del prossimo Avatar"Avatar", ovvero il maestro dei quattro elementi e non le creature aliene blu create da James Cameron, ha onorato il palco principale del CinemaCon. La Paramount in realtà non ha mostrato in anteprima alcun filmato del film, basato sulla popolare serie televisiva "Avatar: The Last Airbender", sebbene lo studio abbia svelato il titolo ufficiale: "The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender".Precedentemente intitolato "Aang: The Last Airbender", il film è ambientato in un mondo diviso in quattro nazioni: Tribù dell?acqua, Regno della Terra, Nazione del FUoco e Nomadi dell'Aria. I dominatori hanno la capacità di controllare e manipolare l'elemento naturale della loro nazione, ma solo l'Avatar è il maestro di tutti e quattro.

