The Accountant 2 | nel nuovo trailer Ben Affleck alle prese con scene d' azione e tanti problemi da risolvere

Movieplayer.it | 4 apr 2025
Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal sono i protagonisti di The Accountant 2, in arrivo nelle sale americane a fine aprile, e il nuovo trailer regala molte anticipazioni. Amazon MGM Studios ha condiviso un nuovo trailer del film The Accountant 2, il sequel con star Ben Affleck e Jon Bernthal che debutterà negli Stati Uniti il 25 aprile. Il video inedito sottolinea i vari elementi del sequel, tra scene d'azione ricche di adrenalina e anche momenti particolarmente divertenti. Cosa racconta il sequel La trama di The Accountant 2 anticipa che la storia riporterà sugli schermi il personaggio di Christian Wolff, interpretato da Ben Affleck, che ha un vero e proprio talento nel risolvere problemi complessi. Quando una sua vecchia conoscenza viene uccisa e sulla scena del crimine viene .
