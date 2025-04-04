Robert Lighthizer e Stephen Miran ecco le menti dietro i dazi di Donald Trump

Donald Trump, la convinzione che i dazi rappresentino la strategia più efficace per ristabilire un equilibrio nei surplus commerciali ha radici profonde e affonda le sue origini in una visione economica che si è sviluppata nel tempo. In rete, infatti, esistono molti video risalenti agli anni Ottanta che testimoniano come The Donald fosse convinto da tempo che i dazi fossero la strada maestra. Tuttavia, sin dalla sua prima esperienza alla Casa Bianca, il tycoon è stato influenzato da una persona, in particolare, considerata "l'architetto dei dazi": Robert Lighthizer, esperto negoziatore commerciale e avvocato, presidente del Center for American Trade presso l'America First Policy Institute (Afpi). Lighthizer è noto soprattutto per essere stato il Rappresentante per il Commercio degli Stati Uniti (Ustr) durante la prima presidenza di Donald Trump e vice Rappresentante per il Commercio durante l'amministrazione Reagan.

